Lisa Waldrep Brown, DECATUR

Lisa Waldrep Brown, 55, of Decatur passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Victor Brackin and Dr. Phil Waldrep officiating and her husband, Lee will have the final closing. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Lisa was a member of First Baptist Church in Town Creek before moving to Decatur one year ago. She worked in the medical field in Huntsville for twenty five years. Lisa graduated from Hazlewood High School in 1983. She was a very loyal wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, niece, aunt and friend.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Paul Waldrep, and one brother, Mikey Ray Waldrep.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Lee Brown of Decatur; her mother, Rhea Waldrep of Town Creek; one brother, Ronnie Paul Waldrep; two daughters, Moranda Hall Hollis (Ben) of Moulton and Brianna Hall Bigbee (Cole) of Tuscumbia; three grandsons, Bryson Paul Hollis, Breckin Hollis and Payson Bigbee and many other close relatives.
Pallbearers will be Ben Hollis, Bryson Hollis, Cole Bigbee, Gary Puryear, Sam Mathis, Trey Mathis, Hunter Mathis, Tony Hancock and James Hodges.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented