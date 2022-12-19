Johnny Neal Bradford, MOULTON

Johnny Neal Bradford, 50, of Moulton, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Hollis Rutherford and Chris Stricklin officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Moulton.
Born on July 7, 1972 to Billy and Sandra Hobbs Bradford, Johnny enjoyed working at the Lawrence County Recycling Center. He spent a lot of time working on vehicles and was an avid Alabama fan.
Survivors include his children, Kelsea Bradford, Lindsey Bradford, Brooke Bradford, and Brittany Bradford; grandchildren, Leo Bradford, Peyton Bradford, Starr Hampton; parents, Billy and Sandra Bradford; brother, Jimmy Neal Bradford; special friend, Kem Powers; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Johnny is preceded in death by his wife, Sherrie Bradford.
Pallbearers will be family and driends.
The family extends special thanks to everyone who helped take care of Johnny.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
