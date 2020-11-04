Brooke Lowery, COURTLAND

Brooke Lowery, 38, of Courtland passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Survivors include her husband, Micheal Lowery; stepchildren, Whitney Lowery, Kody Lowery, and Bezz Lowery; father, Ronald Smith (Ann Gregory); mother, Charlotte Crosslin; sisters, Bridget Smith Parker, and Brandie Smith; stepsister, Elizabeth Gregory; stepbrother, John Gregory; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
