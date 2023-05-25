Starshekia D. Lyle, 29, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. The funeral will was held at David Temple Primitive Baptist Church in Hillsboro, AL, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Burial was in Ennix Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
