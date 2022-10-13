Audrey "Sue" Hallmark, 94, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her son's residence. Funeral was Monday, October 10, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Houston officiating. Burial was in Fergason Cemetery.
