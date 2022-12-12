Dwight A. Witt Sr., TRINITY

Funeral for Dwight A. Witt Sr. 76, of Trinity was Friday, December 9, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tommy Kirby officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Witt, who died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born August 20, 1946, to Silas and Ruby Witt. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and a loyal friend to many. He was a member of Hillsboro Baptist Church. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the U.S. Army, 87th Combat Engineer of the 199th Light Infantry Brigade. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed attending multiple sporting events his grandchildren. He was their biggest supporter and loved them so much. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Witt, Michael Witt, John W Witt; and sister, Christine South.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Lentz Witt; son, Dwight A. Witt, Jr. (Kristie); daughter, Amanda Letson (Archie "P-nut'); brother, Alton Witt; sisters, Verna Mae Penick, Linda Gail Rains; grandchildren, Hunter Letson, Walker Letson, Cooper Letson, Lanie Witt, Lila Mae Witt, Silas Witt.
Pallbearers were Dwight A. Witt Jr., Hunter Letson, Walker Letson, Archie "P-Nut" Letson Bart Witt, Jimmy Witt, Jimmy Ray Tidwell, Mitch Jackson.
Honorary Pallbearers were Cooper Letson and Silas Witt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.