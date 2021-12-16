MSGT Clarence “Smokey” Stover, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at NHC. Funeral was Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.