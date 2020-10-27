Wesley Adam Dotson MOULTON

On Monday, October 26, 2020, Wesley Adam Dotson, loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend, went to be with Jesus at the age of 36. Wesley was born on September 25, 1984 in Decatur, AL to Titus and Brenda Dotson. Wesley worked for Reliance Finishing Systems. He loved his job and his co-workers.
On June 27, 2009, he married the love of his life, Lindsey Sims Dotson. Wesley loved Jesus with all of his heart. His love for Jesus was evident in the way he loved people. If you knew Wesley, you loved him. He loved his family and friends fiercely. We have no doubt after he met Jesus, he was reunited with his and Lindsey’s three babies, his grandma, Nancy and his brother, Tony Lynn.
Wesley loved Auburn. Not just football, everything about Auburn. He loved to make everyone laugh. If you were ever around him, I know he had you laughing about something. He loved making people smile. He was known for his random encouraging text messages. Those, among so many other things Wesley did, will be missed greatly.
Wesley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nancy and Red Steele and Coy and Irene Dotson; his brother, Tony Lynn Sims; and his cousin, Colby Joe Dotson.
He is survived by his wife, Lindsey; his parents, Titus and Brenda and Tony and Barbara; his brothers, Tyler, Dustin and Randy; his sister, Dana; his nephews, Jackson, Zeke and Ian; his nieces, Maddie, Kate, Avery and Jordas.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Jeff Stevens and Randy Grigsby officiating. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Randy Grigsby, Daniel Dodd, Nick Harville, Josh Hall, Dustin Sims, Nick Coan, Van Dotson and Robert Dotson.
The family extends special thanks to all of Wesley’s doctors and especially his nurses at Decatur General Hospital for the amazing care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesley Dotson Memorial Account, c/o Lindsey Dotson at any Family Security Credit Union Branch Office.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented