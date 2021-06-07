Shirley Black Owens, 81, of Moulton passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home. Visitation was from 10 a.m. till 12 noon on Saturday, June 5, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 12 noon at the funeral home with Bro. Steven Dutton officiating. Burial was in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Shirley was born on November 22, 1939 to the late Bruce and Ollie Lemon Black.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Vernon Owens; children, Debbie Owens, Anthony Owens (Judy), Charles Owens, and Cindy Hollis (Danny); 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and four sisters.
Pallbearers were Justin Owens, Brody Hollis, Adam Owens, Nathan Owens, Austin Hollis, and Caden Hollis. Honorary pallbearers are Braxton Stewart, Noah Stewart, and Bryce Parker.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses and staff of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for their loving and wonderful care of Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice in memory of Shirley.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented