Violet Lee Decatur, 83, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital Decatur. Graveside service was held Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Caddo Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home officiating and directing.
