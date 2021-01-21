Dorothy Owens Smith, 77, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. A graveside service will be noon Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Owens Cemetery with the Reverend Fred Jefferson officiating and Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
