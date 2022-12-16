Samuel Keith Graham, MOULTON

Samuel Keith Graham, age 88, of Moulton, passed away December 15, 2022. He will have a visitation at Elliott Brown Service Chapel on Sunday, December 18, from 12:30 until 2:00 with service to follow with Rev Bill Graham Officiating. Internment at Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Graham was born December 1, 1934 to Ralph and Annie Graham. He is preceded in death by parents; siblings: Sarah Carter, Jack Graham, Ronald Graham, Maurice Graham and Patrick Graham; grandchildren: Kelsey Murphree and Kendall Murphree.
He is survived by his wife, Doyle Anderson Graham; children: Lisa Murphree, Mark Graham, Phyllis Crawford, Jennifer Burfield, Nathan Graham and Daniel Graham. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Patricia Shelton, Rev. Bill Graham, Phoebe Graham, Miriam Cuddington, Ben Graham and Marcellus Graham.
