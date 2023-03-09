Sandra Gail Fletcher, 56, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Ryan Wilburn officiating. Burial was in Center Cemetery.
