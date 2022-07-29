Funeral for Carlton Hutto, age 71, of Moulton was Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Lavanul Sherrill officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation was two hours before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Hutto, who passed away, July 23, 2022, at his residence, was born December 30, 1950, to James Hutto and Sabra Lou (Terry) Hutto. Mr. Hutto loved music, playing the piano, singing, cooking, and being outdoors. He was a jokester. He also loved his children and grandchildren, they were his pride and joy. He was a great son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include, daughters, Carla Laranda Brantley and husband, Josh, Nakeyta Morgan and husband, Gammon, and Sadona Smith and husband, Greg; son, Corey Terry and wife, Alisha; brothers, Lovat Hutto and wife, Barbara Hutto, Milford Hutto and Darrell Hutto; sisters, Betty Weeks and husband, Roy Lee, and Terry Ann Kelsoe and husband, David; grandchildren, Cloee Terry, Calea Terry, Taten Terry, Lincoln Terry, Jasper Hitt, Emmitt Hitt, Asher Brantley, Emery Brantley, Madison Brantley and Nate Brantley.
Pallbearers were Greg Smith, Gammon Morgan, Josh Brantley, Corey Terry, Chris Hutto and Michael Weeks.
