Betty Berteen Jones, 91, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021. Funeral was Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Blanton, Hollis Retherford, and Keith Jones officiating.
Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
