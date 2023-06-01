Thomas Melvin Denham, 81, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at Decatur Health & Rehabilitation. His family will host a private interment in Midway Memorial Gardens at a later date. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
