Windy Logan Wetzel, 62, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her residence. Memorial service was held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Rice officiating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.