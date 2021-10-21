Donald Wayne Hood, 73, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home. Funeral was Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Nubbin was married to Daphene Randolph Hood for 50 years.
