Graveside service for Charle A. Barnes, 85, of Decatur will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Carl Evans officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Ms. Barnes, who died Friday, January 21, 2022, in Decatur, was born to Charlie B. Barnes and Marie Barnes. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Carl Barnes.
Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Liberty Community Cemetery.
Commented