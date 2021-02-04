Mary Jane Brooks, 82, a native of Limestone County, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Haleyville Health Care Center. Funeral was Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Blackground Cemetery.
