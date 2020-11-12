Doris Faye Nolen, 79, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at her home. A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Rutherford Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Doris was the wife of the late Lewis Nolen.
