Stephanie Langham, 59, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Funeral was held at First Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Burial was in Ebenezer Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
