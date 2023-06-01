Brayden Cole Roberson, 17, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, May 27, 2023, at The Coffey Center with Rev. Shane Williams and Bro. Corey Morrow officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
