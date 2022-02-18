Funeral for Ralph Rampley, 82, of Moulton will be Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rampley, who passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, in Moulton, was born August 3, 1939, to Zack Rampley and Mary Rampley. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Rampley; sisters, Ethel Middlebrooks, Sybil Smith, Barbara McElwaney.
Survivors include: sons, Randall Simpson, Shawn Rampley; daughters, Robin (Mike) Legg, Shelia (Ricky) Simpson, Tammy Hollis (Lydia Bell), Marcie (Keith Laney) Mills Laney; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Simpson, Michael Hollis, Chris Adams, Sam Adams, Woody Woodall, Cory Adams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Simpson, Wayne Ashley.
