James McCoy Stokes, “Daddy O,” passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Graveside service was Saturday, August 15, at Ferguson Cemetery. Reverend Dan Compton and Reverend Mark Wakefield officiated with Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family.
James McCoy Stokes, “Daddy O,” passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Graveside service was Saturday, August 15, at Ferguson Cemetery. Reverend Dan Compton and Reverend Mark Wakefield officiated with Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented