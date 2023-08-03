Leon Dutton, 87, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Heritage Woods of Plainfield Plainfield, IL. Funeral was Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Brother Clyde Smith and Bro. Lamar Osborne officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Pentagon warns of disruptions as Army, Marines both lack confirmed leaders for first time
- Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
- A man accused of locking a woman in a homemade cell had a handwritten plan and sketch, FBI says
- Chairperson of Alabama's medical marijuana commission steps down
- EPA says it is poised to reject Alabama's plan for coal ash management
- Bodies of 3 missing swimmers recovered off Florida's Pensacola coast
- Vulcan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- All about the Bees
Most Popular
Articles
- County receives $1.65 million for First Solar road construction
- Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
- MPD arrest three near Byler
- Lawrence County residents and lung cancer screenings
- “A Man for All People”
- All about the Bees
- 2023 Roaring in Moulton draws large crowd
- Investigation into illicit narcotics leads to trafficking arrest
- Kathy Holmes, DECATUR
- Back to School Bash supplies kids for the semester
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.