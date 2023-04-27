Joyce Lee Bradford, 67, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at her home. Funeral was Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Crumpton officiating. Burial was in Old Liberty Cemetery.
