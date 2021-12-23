Chris Tucker, 53, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Graveside service will be Thursday December 23, 2021, at Pine Grove Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Scott Delashaw officiating and Parkway Funeral Home assisting the family.
