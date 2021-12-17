March 13, 1937 -
December 15, 2021
Joyce Fay Pinkerton, 84, passed away on December 15, 2021. She was born on March 13, 1937 to William Claude and Ruth Edna Randolph. She was born and raised in Lawrence County, Alabama. She graduated from Hatton High School in 1955. After high school graduation, there wasn’t much work near her home and she had planned to move to Chicago to live with her brother and sister-in-law to look for work there. A day or so before she was to leave, she got called to come to work at the shirt factory the next day, Saturday. She took the job. Two weeks later, her best friend’s finance was coming home from the army and his best friend, Virgil Pinkerton. She and Virgil met and he turned out to be the love of her life. They married the next June in 1956. They remained in love and married until his death in 1991.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Ruth Randolph; brothers, Malcolm (Nina) Randolph, Lyndon (Sybil) Randolph, Robert Leslie (Judy) Randolph, Leland Randolph, and Alton (Mattie) Randolph; infant sister, Imogene; husband, Virgil Henry Pinkerton; son, Alan Dale Pinkerton.
Surviving are daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Hayes; sons, Andy (Angie) Pinkerton and Gary (LaTesa) Pinkerton; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jimmy) Long, Destiny (Michael) King, Brock Pinkerton, and Cassidy Hayes; great grandchildren, Jaxon Long, Sawyer Long, Rowan Long, Brycin Pinkerton, and Vincent King; and many dear friends.
Pallbearers will be John Pinkerton Jr., Lance Stone, Heath Clark, Bronson Edmonds, Logan Edmonds, Lucas Edmonds, and Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Clark and Lance Clark.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grassy Mountain Holiness Church. Services will follow, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Chris Clark, Jack Lynch, and Bro. Terry Wright officiating.
Interment will be in the Green Valley Cemetery.
