Geneva Jones Hayes, 89, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at her home in Hillsboro, AL. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Rich Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on June 27, 1933 to the late Rev. Clyde and Panola Henson Jones, Geneva loved to sew and do yard work. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis (Scott) Pielach; grandchildren, Robbie (Kim) Stewart, Phillip (Amy) Stewart; great-grandchildren, Hunter (Brenna) Stewart, Johnathon Stewart, Brittany (Coty) Alred, Christopher Hare, Braxton Stewart, Alex Stewart, Ash Stewart, and Noah Stewart; great-great granddaughter, Claire Alred; sister, Annie Kate Ray; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Geneva is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, William Hayes; parents; brothers, Leonard Jones, and Lloyd Jones; and sisters, Laconia Terry, and Zora Lee Hale.
Pallbearers will be her honorary grandson, Scotty Kilpatric II, David Heaps, Franklin Heaps, Nick Coan, Harmon Hale, and Shay Osborn.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of the Valley and caretakers, Brenda, Kathy, Yevette, Jessica, and Sonya for their compassionate care and loving support for both Eugene and Geneva.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
