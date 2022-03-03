Frances Griffith, 60, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Helen Keller Hospital. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Frances was the wife of Vic Patrick for 33 years. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
