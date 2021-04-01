Wilma Robinson, 83, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at NHC. Funeral was Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Greene officiating. Burial was in Cottingham Cemetery.
