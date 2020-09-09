Graveside service for Bernice Hutto, 87, was Tuesday, September 8, at Roselawn Cemetery with Rev. Scotty Letson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Hutto died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at NHC. She was the wife of the late Stanley "Rat" Hutto.
