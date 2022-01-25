Oakley Larry Harris, 67, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, Parkway Campus, just two months and a day after his wife, Linda Harris passed. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Truman Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Penny Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Larry was born on January 17, 1955 to the late RB Harris and Ethel Terry Harris Bartee.
Survivors include his sons, Wayne “Buddy” Dotson (Amy), Bryan Harris (Sandra); grandchildren, Dustin, Levi, Will, Blake, and Destiny; four great grandchildren; one brother; and nine sisters.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Linda Harris; great-granddaughter, Zoe; parents; one brother; and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family extends special thanks to the Dialysis Clinic of Moulton for their wonderful care.
