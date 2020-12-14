Lester Ray, HATTON

Lester Ray, 86, formerly of Hatton passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Compton officiating. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Old Liberty Cemetery.
He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and loved Alabama Football. Lester loved to garden and go to the Senior Center. He was retired from TVA and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Lester is survived by his wife of three years, Pauline Thrasher Ray; his children, Bruce Ray (Noreen) Springhill, TN, Terri Hightower (Jim), Athens, AL, Tina Frith (George), Moulton, AL, Tonya Pope (Doug), Toney, AL and Brent Ray (Caroline) Sandy Springs, GA; two sisters, Joyce MaHarrey, Covington, TN and Sylvia Poole (Bobby), Covington, TN; one brother, Eulice Ray, Bainbridge, GA; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty four years, Joan Ray; his parents, Allen and Ellie Ray; and one sister, Betty Jo Manley.
Pallbearers will be Skye Moore, Laine Pope, Landon Pope, Ronnie Manley, Larry Poole and Jimmy Greenfield. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Manley and Michael Lemley.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
