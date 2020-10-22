Terry Lynn Cooper, 51, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Funeral was Monday, October 19, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with John Priola. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Cooper.
Terry Lynn Cooper, 51, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Funeral was Monday, October 19, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with John Priola. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Cooper.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented