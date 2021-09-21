Patricia Graham McGee, 73, of Florence passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens with J.F. Stephenson Jr., Greg Woodard and Austin Dutton officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pat was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Pat loved her flowers and working in her yard.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie Lee McGee; five children, Sonja Stephenson (J.F.), Connie Fagan (Todd), Cindy Terry, Eric McGee (Gina) and Danielle McGee; eight grandchildren, Ari Dutton (Austin), Daniel Stephenson (Hayden), Bryson Terry, Maegan McGee, Cassie McGee, Justin Fagan (Alyson), Carly Montizaan (Tyler) and Andrew Fagan.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Naylor.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family extends special thanks to Kindred Home Health Care and Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
