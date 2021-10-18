Benjamin Dutton, MOULTON

Benjamin Franklin “Mutt” Dutton passed away Friday, October 15, 2021. Funeral was Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Union Hill Baptist Church with R. C. Borden and Mike McCulloch officiating. Burial followed in adjoining cemetery with Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 1:00 to 2:00 at the church.
Mutt was an avid bass guitar player at Union Hill Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his church family and they loved him. His career included superintendent for the Lawrence County Road Department and a heavy equipment operator for Redstone Arsenal. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle.
Mutt is survived by a son, Gary Dutton, (Gail); daughter, Gail LouAllen; granddaughter, Marcy LouAllen; grandson, Justin Dutton (Molly); great grandson, Zander Dutton.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Inez Norton Dutton.
Pallbearers were Tim Chaney, Justin Dutton, Jonathan Baker, Ricky Dutton, Theo Gibson and Wiley LouAllen. Honorary pallbearer was Gay White.
A special appreciation for his caregivers, Stana Bolton, Deborah King, Bonnie Barnett, Laura Oliver and Shana Alred.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Meals on Wheels.
