Hillard Lee Borden, 82, of Moulton, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Helen Keller Hospital. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Tim Graham, Mike McCulloch, and Waymon Pace officiating. Burial will follow at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on November 16, 1939 to Elmer and Julia Jarrett Borden, Hillard retired from the 3M Company with 33 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Paulette Graham Borden; son, Derek Borden; granddaughter, Kaitlin Woods; brother, Duel "Buddy" Borden (Mary); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Hillard is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Julia Jarrett Borden; brothers, Alton Borden, Draton Borden, and Curtis Borden; sisters, Ruby Mitchell, Kathleen Mitchell, Helen Wilkins, and Sue Latham.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Graham, Kevin Cox, Nathaniel Lipscomb, Willard Warren, John Bishop, and Michael Pennington. Honorary pallbearer is David Bunnell.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.