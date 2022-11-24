Amanda Nadine Thornton Morris, 32, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Peck Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Morris.
