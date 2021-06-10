Braxton Fisher Tice, infant, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, in Decatur. Graveside service was Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Caddo Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include his mother, Brittany Walker and father, Dillon Tice.
Braxton Fisher Tice, infant, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, in Decatur. Graveside service was Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Caddo Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include his mother, Brittany Walker and father, Dillon Tice.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented