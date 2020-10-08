Herman “Butch” Byars, 72, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence. Graveside service was Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Landersville Cemetery with John Byars officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
