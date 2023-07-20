Shirley Faye Brackin, DECATUR

Shirley Faye Rose Brackin, 87, of Decatur, passed away on July 15, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Brother Jason McAbee officiating. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, James Paul Newton (Cindy) of Leland, Illinois and William Albert Newton of Falkville, Alabama; grandchildren, James Paul Newton, Jr. (Alisha), Ryan Wallis (Rachel), Jason Wallis (Amanda), Amanda Niverson (Joe), Chris Calhoun (Tonya), Adam Calhoun (Monica), and Josh Calhoun (Kayla); several great grandchildren; daughter in law, Katie Yarbrough (Jerry) and special friend, Katherine Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gary Brackin; two sons, David Devon Newton and Steven Jay Newton; brothers, Edward Rose, Oneal Rose, Benjamin (Buddy) Rose, and Grady Rose; sisters, Vivian Moats, Janie Austin, Birtie Price and Dorothy Edney Sellers.
Shirley was born to Benjamin Albert and Geneva Terry Rose on July 28, 1935. She was the youngest of many children. Shirley attended Hazlewood School in Town Creek, Alabama where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. She graduated at Hazlewood High School. Shirley went on to have four boys David, Paul, Albert and Steven. Her boys were her life. Later Shirley and her family relocated to San Diego, California where her husband was transferred with the Navy. While in California, Shirley was the California State President with Financial Women International. She also served on the Executive Committee of the Postal Customer Council and acted as the Banks liaison with the United Postal Service. Shirley taught “Project Business” through Junior Achievement and was a member of Toastmasters International and the Lioness Club of LaMesa. All of this while attending college and climbing the corporate ladder to where she later retired as Assistant Vice President of San Diego National Trust and Savings Bank. After retiring, Shirley and Gary returned home to Alabama in 1992. Shirley enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending precious time with her family! Shirley attended Danville Church of Christ where she was a member. Shirley loved the Lord and it truly showed! She will be greatly missed!
Pallbearers will be great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Haven.
The family would like to thank Affinity Hospice for their wonderful care of our precious Shirley!
