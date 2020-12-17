Stanley Clemons, 65, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Stanley is survived by his wife, Theresa Sutton Clemons.
