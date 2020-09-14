January 9, 1952-August 30, 2020
Janice Pate West was born the third daughter of Junior and Sadie Pate of Hatton. She learned to talk early and continued to exercise this ability! Jan never met a stranger.
She graduated from Hatton High School.
Jan is survived by her sons, Mike (Jeania) Norton, Joey (Lisa) Norton; two sisters, Nancy Carnahan (Mike), Judy Cobb (Darryl); four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; four nephews; and one niece. She is also survived by her partner Firecracker Etheridge. Firecracker was wonderful to her. We can’t thank him enough.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Johnny Pate.
No services are scheduled at this time.
