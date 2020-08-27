Opal L. McLemore, 89, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at NHC Healthcare. Funeral was Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, with Rev. Tommy Smith officiating. Burial was in Liberty Cemetery.
