Mary Martha Douglas, 71, of Wheatcroft, Kentucky, formerly of Town Creek, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. A graveside service was held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Jones Cemetery. Jackson Memory funeral home assisted the family.
