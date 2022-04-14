Emelina Watkins, 61, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Birmingham. Funeral was Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Watkins.
