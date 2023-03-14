Hurshel W. LouAllen, MOULTON

Hurshel Waymon LouAllen, 81, of Moulton, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Lawrence Medical Center. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Born on August 26, 1941 to the late Jerry and Helen Cameron LouAllen, Hurshel was a self employed custom home builder for nearly 60 years.
Survivors include his children, Farrell (Sandy Patton) LouAllen, Charlotte Ingram; grandchildren, Christle (Nick) Sforza, Tamara Ingram, Jason Ingram, Jacob LouAllen; great-grandchildren, Brice Ingram, Brent Ingram, Brandon Ingram, Abigail Sforza, Gabrial Militello, Gavin Sforza, Teagen Sforza, Harper LouAllen, and Brady LouAllen; sisters, Mary Katherine (Buddy) Borden, Margaret (Blaire, dec.) Dixon, Janice (Jerry) Welch; brothers, Larry (Benita) LouAllen, Harold (Janice) LouAllen, Randal (Kathy) LouAllen, Ronnie (Nancy) LouAllen; sister-in-law, Elaine LouAllen; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Hurshel is preceded in death by his wife, Betty LouAllen; parents; son, Brian Edward LouAllen; and brother, Shirley LouAllen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
