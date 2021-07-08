Doris McLemore Kelsoe, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Kelso and Rev. Wayne Turner officiating. Burial was in Lebanon Cemetery.
